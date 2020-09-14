Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go On, But in 'Reimagined' Form

One of New York City's most famous holiday events, the Thanksgiving Day parade, is likely to look very different amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Thursday, the New York Post reported.



Macy's said it plans to hold its annual holiday parade in November, but will "reimagine" the event in a way that will be similar to its Fourth of July fireworks show. To avoid drawing crowds, the fireworks were held in five-minute displays spread over several days rather than a single event, as it ordinarily takes place in the city.

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November," Macy's said on its website. "Stay tuned for more details later this fall."

Macy's didn't reveal exactly what it's planning for this year's Thanksgiving Day parade, but said it would provide more details in the fall.

The Thanksgiving parade, which Macy's has organized for more than 90 years, is a major tourist draw and reliably scores strong television ratings.

"I think some is going to be virtual, it might be some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces. It's not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to," de Blasio said, according to the report. "But the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way."

This story was originally published by CBS News on Sept. 14, 2020