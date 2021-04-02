Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez Rumors: 'Southern Charm' Star Says They 'Never Met Up'

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez's names have been recently linked together, but what's it all about? ET is here to break it all down.

During a Southern Charm reunion, Craig Conover claimed that LeCroy "flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." She instantly denied the allegations, saying, "Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake."

Tabloids then connected LeCroy to the former New York Yankee, who lives in Miami and is engaged to Jennifer Lopez. Reports also claimed that Rodriguez liked one of LeCroy's Instagram posts months ago.

ET has reached out to LeCroy and Rodriguez's rep for comment.

However, moderator Andy Cohen noted during the reunion that the athlete was a "married ex-MLB player," which A-Rod is not. When pressed for details on her relationship with the athlete, LeCroy admitted, "He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing -- I've never physically seen him, touched him…"

"You guys FaceTime all the time, Madison!" her co-star, Austen Kroll, interjected, with LeCroy quipping, "I am not a f**king liar, and I will stand up for that. I'm sorry, I'm not lying."

Then this week, Southern Charm star Danni Baird also weighed in on the alleged connection between LeCroy and Rodriguez. During an appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, she was asked what she thought when she heard the MLB player could be Rodriguez.

"Months before that… she had told me that they were FaceTiming or something," Baird said without naming A-Rod. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

LeCroy's sister, Kaci Davis, also stood up for her, writing on an Instagram post, "ARod’s not married!”

There have been denials from (almost) both sides. A source tells ET, "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her."

LeCroy then spoke out for the first time about the allegations on Wednesday, denying she had a relationship with Rodriguez. The reality star told Page Six she and the athlete "never met up," but did claim they've "spoken on the phone."

"That’s the truth," she said, adding they’ve "never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

"He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she continued, claiming that she's "talked to him randomly, but not consistent." While she did not go into detail about what they talked about or when the alleged calls took place, she said it was "innocent."

"All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now," she said of the reunion special that brought this out. “I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

Rodriguez has yet to comment on the matter.

LeCroy, however, does have a connection to another famous athlete, who is in the middle of a divorce: Jay Cutler.

The former NFL star and Kristin Cavallari split last April after 10 years together. He was then linked to LeCroy following his separation from the former Laguna Beach star.

Just last month, LeCroy seemingly confirmed their rumored fling by sharing alleged texts between the two in which he appears to initiate a meeting between them and tells her he booked a flight to go see her in Nashville. Their conversation then took a sour turn with her claiming he used her and his intentions with her "were not pure."