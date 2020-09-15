Madonna Is Directing and Co-Writing Her Own Biopic

Madame X may be a dancer and a professor -- as well as a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a nun, a singer, a saint and a whore -- but Madonna is concentrating on director and screenwriter for the time being.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures announced that Madonna is set to direct an auto-biopic of her untold life's story, from her early days in New York City to becoming an icon of the music biz. She is currently co-writing the screenplay with Oscar winner Diablo Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer -- a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

The singer-turned-actress-turned-director made her debut with 2008's Filth and Wisdom, followed by 2011's W.E., both of which she also co-wrote.

Madonna first hinted at the project in August, posting a video with the caption, "When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.? ...........Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about..............📖🎥🎬🎤🎼🖤?" and has been steadily teasing it on Instagram since.

Madonna and Cody recently went Live during one of their writing sessions, with the former revealing the biopic will include her sister, Paula Ciccone, as the movie's voice of reason, along with appearances from the likes of Andy Warhol, the House of Xtravaganza and an allegedly not-very-nice Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"The focus is really about my struggle as an artist," Madonna said. "Trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman. And really just the journey, which has been happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad and ugly."