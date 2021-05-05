Madonna Pays Tribute to Protégé Nick Kamen After His Death at 59

Madonna is honoring her late friend, Nick Kamen. The "Material Girl" took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her protégé and model, who died at the age of 59. A friend of Kamen's family confirmed his death to the BBC. Per the outlet, Kamen died on Tuesday after a long illness.
"Its heart breaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind, sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen. 🙏🏼," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two, as well as additional pics of Kamen.
Kamen was known for his 1985 Levi's campaign and his hit song "Each Time You Break My Heart," which was co-written by Madonna. Kamen caught Madonna's attention in the '80s and helped him with his 1987 self-titled debut album. Madonna also sang backup vocals for Kamen's single "Tell Me," which was featured in his second LP.
Boy George also posted a photo of the two, writing, "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!"
Duran Duran also paid their respects, tweeting, "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick'- JT"
See more tributes below.
RELATED CONTENT: