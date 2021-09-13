Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Lourdes Leon has made her Met Gala debut. Madonna's daughter arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday wearing a stunning ensemble.

Leon, who goes by Lola, is no stranger to the fashion scene. She covered the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

On Monday, the 24-year-old model wowed in a fuschia gown with thousands of metallic embroidered embellishments, silver heels, and her long black locks flowing down over her shoulders.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In Vogue's September issue, Leon opened up about following her own path.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her," she said, "but I'm not." Leon told the magazine she actually paid her own college tuition and opts to live outside of Hollywood in the artistic Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Leon does share some of her mom's passions, however. As she shared, she's a big fan of dance.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she explained. "You're using your body to define the space around you -- to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

