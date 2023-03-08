Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy to Star in New Wine-Inspired Dance Show 'Savor After Hours'

It sounds like Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy are gearing up to waltz with a side of wine.

The ballroom dancing brothers are set to star in a new dance show, Savor After Hours, it was announced on Wednesday. The siblings, who rose to fame as pros on Dancing With the Stars, will be heading to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, where the show will debut this summer.

As for what audience members can expect, attendees will enjoy five different wine tastings as they view a theatrical cabaret-style dance performance inspired by the beverage.

"From bright, bubbly, smooth and elegant to quirky, flamboyant, bold and complex, Savor After Hours is not your typical cabaret or wine tasting as guests will experience a wine pairing flight in an entirely new and dynamic way," a press release for the project explained. "Each of the performances immerse audiences in the way wines make us feel through an electrifying blend of dance, music, close-up magic, illusions and more. The show features Maks, Val, special guests from Hollywood and Broadway, and a captivating cast of talented performers. They will ignite the night on and off the stage as guests indulge in featured wines that will be in regular rotation."

As Maks said in a statement, "This will be an incredibly riveting show for wine and theatre enthusiasts wrapped into an evening showcasing the seductive flavors, textures and distinction of Napa Valley wines... I promise it will be an intimate experience where guests will be immersed in the action."

Tickets will go on sale March 31.