'Malcolm In the Middle’ Star Christopher Masterson and Wife Yolanda Pecoraro Expecting First Child Together

Chris Masterson and Yolanda Pecoraro have a baby on the way! The Malcolm In the Middle star and the Graceland actress are expecting their first child together.

Pecoraro, 35, announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday. The expectant mother shared a photo of herself at the beach in a bathing suit and showing off her burgeoning baby bump. She tagged her husband on her growing tummy.

"Baby Masterson 🌸," she simply captioned her post. The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory posts.

Masterson's sister, Alanna, wrote, "Baby baby baby!!!!" Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores added, "There aren’t enough hearts to express my excitement!!!! But here’s a few anyways ❤️💕💖❤️💜💓❤️💞💜❤️💘💜❤️💕💞❤️💖💘💜❤️❤️💓💗💖."

Masterson and Pecoraro tied the knot in 2019 and celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in June. The actress posted a photo of their special day to celebrate the occasion.

"One year ❤️," she wrote.

Masterson isn't the only Malcolm In the Middle alum to have a bundle of joy on the way. Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, are also expecting their first child together. The couple shared their news in September, and revealed in October that they are having a baby boy.

"BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙" the actor captioned his photo.

Masterson and Pecoraro also join Henry Golding and Liv Lo, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara and many more celeb couples who are expanding their families.

See more in the video below.