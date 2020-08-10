Mandy Moore, Amy Schumer and More Sport Pink Pantsuits to Empower Women Running for Office

Pink, proud, and powerful! Celebrities, activists, and people across America are teaming up to support women running for office and to encourage women to vote. Mandy Moore, Amy Schumer, Brooklyn Decker, Sophia Bush and more all donned hot pink power suits by Argent in support of the organization Supermajority, which is aimed at getting more women in office.

Using #AmbitionSuitsYou, the ladies showed off both their chic sense of style and passion for politics.

"To all the people who say our ambition is a bad look: Face it. Women are the most powerful force in America," Moore, 36, captioned her post. "We are the majority of people and voters in this country and we will determine the outcome of this election. @argent x @supermajority have teamed up to celebrate our ambition and our awesome civic power loudly and proudly with this limited-edition bright pink suit—with proceeds benefiting Supermajority’s tireless efforts to build a powerful, diverse, women-led future where we are truly equal. #ambitionsuitsyou."

Bush, 38, also had a moving message, writing, "There’s lots of folks out there who fear our power — we are the majority of voters and the majority of the population after all — and want to detract from our ambition, or make us ashamed of it. To those people? I say GOOD LUCK! We aren’t going anywhere. We are taking up space and fighting for each other and building big, beautiful communities rooted in justice and joy."

Decker, 33, was excited to wear the look in preparation for Wednesday's Vice Presidential Debate between Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

"If this suit doesn’t scream 'I am ready for this debate!!' I don’t know what does," she wrote.

Her Grace and Frankie co-star, June Diane, echoed the sentiment, writing, "I took off my bra and put on my @argent suit to get ready to watch tonight’s debate."

The blazer retails for $250, the trouser is $150, the T-Shirt is $25, and the pin pack is $15. Ten percent of the proceeds go to Supermajority.

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.