Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Post Sweet Anniversary Notes Ahead of Son's Birth

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are marking two years as husband and wife! The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the same pic of themselves kissing at their backyard wedding in honor of the milestone.

"Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," Moore wrote. "I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart."

"Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor," she continued, before referencing their yet-to-be-born son, who's due to arrive next year.

"Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!!" Moore gushed. "Happy Anniversary, my love."

In his post, Goldsmith wrote that "two years ago today was the beginning of the best two years of my life."

"Married my best friend and it’s only continued to get better and better. And this next year is gonna be our best yet," he wrote, seemingly referencing their baby boy. "Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. I love you so much."

Moore first announced that she and Goldsmith were expecting a son in September with a series of black-and-white photos. Watch the video below for more on the couple.