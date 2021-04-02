Mandy Moore Reveals She's Had to Change Her Birth Plan After Platelets Drop 'Exponentially'

Mandy Moore has to make some adjustments to her birth plan. The This Is Us star revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she's been forced to rethink how she'll welcome her baby into the world after her platelets dropped "exponentially."

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,'" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

During pregnancy, a drop in count of platelets -- which help blood clot -- is normal, but if they drop below the normal range, it's known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. The condition is common and occurs in between 7-10% of pregnancies at delivery, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Moore, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, has kept fans updated since announcing her pregnancy last September.

In an interview with Romper last month, Moore revealed that before finding out she was pregnant, she had scheduled a surgery after discovering there was an issue with her uterus and possibly had endometriosis.

"We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," she shared. "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet."

"I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like, ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating,'" she explained about taking the steps to figuring out if she had fertility issues. "But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information."

The 36-year-old actress said because of the issue with her uterus, she was hesitant to believe she was pregnant until she was 12 weeks along. Just weeks away from meeting her baby boy, Moore said it feels "real now."

