Mandy Moore Shares Update on Her Health After Giving Birth to Baby Gus

Mandy Moore is sharing an update on her heath after giving birth last month.

The This Is Us posted a photo of herself at the doctor's office and wrote that she's suffering from low blood platelets. Moore, 36, welcomed her first child, son August "Gus" Harrison, in February.

"Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," she wrote on her Instagram Story. In a second post, she wrote that her "platelets are going up, but still not great."

"I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy," she wrote. "Have to wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's infant ITP and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia."

She also asked her friends what has "worked" for them, sharing that she's taken iron, b12 and folate…"And ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens."

During pregnancy, a drop in count of platelets -- which help blood clot -- is normal, but if they drop below the normal range, it's known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. The condition is common and occurs in between 7-10 percent of pregnancies at delivery, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Before giving birth, she shared that she was forced to rethink how she'd welcome her baby into the world after her platelets dropped "exponentially."

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,'" she wrote at the time on her social media.

Meanwhile, this week, the actress shared that she

Moore posted a video, wearing a mask and getting her hair done on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Mom is BACK at work!!!" Later, she shared a selfie of herself all dressed up as her character, Rebecca, noting that she brought Gus and her husband, 35-year-old musician Taylor Goldsmith, with her to work.

"Beck is back," she wrote. "So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet baby and hubby with me)."