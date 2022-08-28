Maneskin Rocks Lil Kim-Inspired VMAs Look, Talks History-Making Win (Exclusive)

Maneskin is making VMAs history! The rock group made their way into the MTV Video Music Awards history books when it became the first Italian group to earn nominations and its first Moonman win for Best Alternative Video for the song, "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

The foursome, who are also up for Best New Artist and Group of the Year, celebrated their big night with ET's Rachel Smith on the VMAs red carpet in New Jersey. They will also take the stage to perform "Supermodel."

Maneskin's Damiano David called their first VMA win "amazing." "It's actually amazing," he continued. "We didn’t expect to [win]. There’s a lot of great, great artists here so it’s an honor for us of course."

They also expressed gratitude for being the first Italian group to be recognized at the VMAs.

"We're so proud and grateful," said groupmate Victoria De Angelis, who rocked a revealing, sparkly Lil Kim-inspired VMA outfit from Gucci. "When we when we got to know we were nominated, we're so happy and couldn’t believe it! So now we're just looking forward to perform."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

De Angelis laughed when her chest-baring outfit was compared to Lil Kim's iconic 1999 VMAs look. "I took that as a compliment!" she said.

Getty Images

The group all took "glam rock" to another level with their high-fashion Gucci outfit. David wore a Gucci Cosmogonie black crewneck crystal embroidered silk nylon tulle cape with fringe detail, along with black satin pants and black leather boots. De Angelis' show-stopping look is Gucci Cosmogonie's black strass embroidered, one-shoulder fluid viscose jersey top with choker detail and black culottes.

Thomas Raggi wore Exquisite Gucci black and silver sequin embroidered G checkerboard suit with a black lace bodysuit and black leather boots with interlocking chain detail. Ethan Torchio wore a custom Gucci black tulle bustier with black gabardine pants, black oversized belt with silver studs and oversized buckle detail, black leather gloves with silver studs and black patent leather boots.

Following the VMAs, Maneskin will be gearing up for the U.S. leg of their world tour, which kicks off this fall.

"We couldn’t wait to get to play here in the U.S. and the whole world, it's amazing," David said. "It’s an amazing year for us. We're so happy."

The MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.