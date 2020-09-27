Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles of Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.