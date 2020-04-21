Maren Morris Perfectly Responds to Instagram Critic Who Told Her to 'Stop With the Botox'

Maren Morris has no time for negative comments. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snap of herself with her newborn son, Hayes.

While Morris captioned the adorable selfie with lyrics from Patty Griffin's 1998 track, "Mary," one commenter wrote that she should "stop with the botox."

In response, Morris wrote, "Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off."

The post came about one month after Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed Hayes Andrew Hurd. ET recently spoke with Hurd, who explained the meaning behind his son's name.

"We stayed up late one night a couple years ago and I think we had too many drinks. Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool,'" Hurd said. "And she remembered it."

As for Hayes' middle name, Hurd revealed that Andrew is his late little brother's name.

"That was a really cool way to honor him and my family," Hurd said.

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Hurd.