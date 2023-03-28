Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline 2023 L.A. Pride In The Park Festival

Lambs and Hotties unite! Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are headlining L.A. Pride in the Park 2023.

Following last year’s overwhelming success and demand, the multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert experience with headliners Megan Thee Stallion on June 9 and Mariah Carey on June 10 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The festival spans over 32 acres with a capacity of 25,000, making it one of the largest official Pride concerts in the country.

"I can’t wait to headline L.A. Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community," said Megan. "This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance."

"Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline L.A. Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days," shared Gerald Garth, board president of L.A. Pride. "These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year's LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience."

In 2020, the "Savage" rapper put a technicolor twist on the trend in celebration of Pride, showing off her new look at the All Black Lives Matter protests in Hollywood. The rally aimed to shine a light on the Black LGBTQ+ community, whose members are often disproportionately impacted by anti-Black racism, oppression, violence, and police brutality.

Carey has also been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and in 2016, GLAAD, the world’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) media advocacy organization, honored the singer at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with the Ally Award.

Tickets for L.A. Pride in the Park 2023 are currently on sale.