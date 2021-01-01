Mariah Carey Flubs the Lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' in A Capella New Year's Eve Video

The Queen of Christmas is not quite a pro at New Year's Eve. Mariah Carey gave her lambs a special treat on Thursday night, posting a video of herself singing the classic song, "Auld Lang Syne," to ring in 2021.

In the clip, Mimi appears to be standing outside in a sparkly silver dress with snow all around her. She then breaks into an a capella version of the song, stopping partway through to apologize.

"I don't know how it goes," she joked before finishing the song.

Carey then addressed her fans, saying, "Never could pronounce it properly. I love you. Happy New Year, let's hope for," before singing, "Better days, better days, in 2021."

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🎉❄️❤️ (sorry for the camera work 😂) #AuldLangSyne," she captioned the video on Instagram.

This is not the first time Carey has performed the song.

Back in 2017, she sang "Auld Lang Syne" in Times Square for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Though that song went off without a hitch, she suffered from technical difficulties as the performance went on, which led to drama between Carey and the annual New Year's Eve show.

Eventually they made amends and Carey performed on the show in 2018.