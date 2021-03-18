Marie Kondo Returning to Netflix With 'Sparking Joy' Makeover Series

After teaching audiences how to tidy up their homes and declutter their lives in 2019, Marie Kondo is back with an all-new Netflix series, Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo. The global organization icon’s transformational show will premiere this summer.

After helping homeowners as well as ET’s Kevin Frazier make over their spaces in Tidying Up, Kondo will show audiences how the fundamentals of her method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. In addition to transforming the lives of those she helps on the show, Sparking Joy will also let viewers get a peek inside Kondo’s own home, meet her family and see how she finds joy in her daily life.

Realizing Kondo’s real-world impact on viewers, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, recalled being inspired to find joy in his own home and how others were doing the same.

“When I went to Goodwill to donate several bags of clothing (that I had lovingly ‘thanked’), the employee asked me, ‘Did you watch that Marie Kondo show on Netflix?’” he shared. “She excitedly informed me about the surge in donations following the show’s debut. For me personally, it was gratifying to see the widespread positive impact of Marie’s methods, and the series in general.”

Netflix

In addition to more Kondo, Netflix has also renewed Get Organized With The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, two other aspirational, home organization shows that help viewers transform their lives.

Hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, master organizers and owners of The Home Edit, Get Organized will once again go into clients’ homes to help them reclaim their spaces with their unique brand of interior design and styling. Like the first season, the pair will also help several celebrities as they surprise deserving friends and family members with makeovers.

Renewed for a third season, Dream Home Makeover will continue to follow the lives of Syd and Shea McGee as they run their successful home design business and raise their two daughters with another baby on the way. The couple will tackle everything from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations.