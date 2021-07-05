Mariska Hargitay Breaks Ankle After 'Black Widow' Screening in New York

Mariska Hargitay is sporting a new "summer look" -- a freshly bandaged ankle!

ET has learned that the Law & Order: SVU star fell and broke her ankle on Friday after leaving a screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons.

After the Cinema Society screening of the new Marvel film, Hargitay injured her ankle and an ambulance was called, after which she was taken to Southampton Hospital, according to Page Six.

Hargitay, 57, didn't mention the injury on her Instagram until Monday, when she posted a photo of her bandaged-covered ankle and foot, an wrote in the caption, "My summer look."

The injury comes as Hargitay was already recovering from several injuries to her legs -- including her other ankle -- which she was being treated for back in May.

The actress shared a photo of herself leaving the hospital on May 19, and wrote, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."

Hargitay added, "Great news is I don’t need surgery... thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this did Not happen at work!"

It's been a busy year for the actress, whose character recently reunited with her longtime partner, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), both on SVU and their latest spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Check out the video below to hear more.