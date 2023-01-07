Mark Capps, GRAMMY-Winning Recording Engineer, Shot Dead by Police in Nashville

Mark Capps, a GRAMMY-winning recording engineer who worked with Alabama, Neil Diamond, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers and Olivia Newton-John, among others, died Thursday after he was shot by police in Nashville. He was 54.

According to Don Aaron, the Public Affairs Director with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Capps had been wanted on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after allegedly holding his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter hostage at gunpoint.

Police said in a critical incident briefing that Capps' wife and stepdaughter fled the home after he fell asleep. The women gathered their belongings and their pets before heading to police, where they relayed to officers that Capps allegedly woke them up at 3 a.m. and "gathered them in the living room at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave." It's unclear why.

Capps is alleged to have repeatedly pointed his pistol at each of them and told them multiple times that if they attempted to call anyone he would kill them and would kill any police that showed up at the house. A warrant for Capps' arrest was issued Thursday afternoon. As three SWAT members attempted to begin to work outside the home without Capps seeing them, he's alleged to have opened the front door with a pistol in hand.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal police shooting at a home on Summit Run Place in Hermitage. A SWAT officer fired on an armed 54 year old man who was wanted on agg assault & agg kidnapping warrants involving his wife & stepdaughter. They fled the home this morning. pic.twitter.com/xAbbmA3mhi — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 5, 2023

Police said a 14-year veteran yelled at Capps to show his hands, as seen in police bodycam footage. Police said the officer deemed Capps' movement posed an immediate and imminent threat and fired. Capps died at the scene and the weapon he's alleged to have been holding was also shown on bodycam footage.

Aaron said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate the incident. The Nashville Police Dept. will also conduct an administrative review of the tactics used in the deadly incident.

According to Variety, Capps won four straight GRAMMYs from 2005 to 2008 for Best Polka Album for his work with the group Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.