Mark Wahlberg Says He Got in Trouble With His Wife on Valentine's Day

Mark Wahlberg dropped the ball on Valentine’s Day! The Uncharted actor shared that things didn’t go exactly as planned after he and his wife, Rhea Durham, decided not to celebrate the holiday. Wahlberg, who has been married to Durham since 2009, said that he normally has a sweet gesture for his love.

“I’ll send flowers from each child leading up to Valentine’s Day. All four kids and then a big bouquet from myself,” Wahlberg said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday. “This year, she was like, ‘Let’s not do anything. Let’s not get anything for each other for Valentine's Day.'”

The 50-year-old actor quickly found out that was not the plan. “So, I actually believed her for the first time,” he added. “When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts and rose petals.”

He continued, “So, I tried to figure it out. I did have the flowers coming anyway and a card. We were supposed to go on a trip, so hopefully she’ll still go with me.”

Wahlberg shared that he had an alternate plan for Durham, but that got him in trouble as well. “Then I made a reservation for dinner, and she was like, ‘No, let’s just go another time,’” and then of course, I got in trouble for saying OK to that too.”

The Daddy’s Home star added, “I got the 4:30 reservations. I can make it seem like I rented the whole place out because nobody’s there yet. But it didn’t work out.”

Although their day didn’t go as planned, Wahlberg still gave his loves a special shout-out on Instagram. The Infinite actor shared a throwback of Durham and their four children -- Ella, Grace, Brendan and Michael. “My valentines❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the sweet pic.