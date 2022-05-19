Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' and 'City on a Hill' Actress, Dies at 37

City on a Hill and As the World Turns actress Marnie Schulenburg died on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. She was 37.

Schulenburg's rep, Kyle Luker, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The Massachusetts native suffered from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which was discovered five months after her 2-year-old daughter, Coda, was born. Schulenburg is survived by her husband, Succession and Sorry for Your Loss actor Zack Robidas -- whom she wed in 2013 -- and their toddler.

Schulenburg made her daytime soap opera debut as Alison Stewart on CBS’ The Young and the Restless in 2007. She later portrayed Jo Sullivan on One Life to Live, and guest-starred on shows such as Blue Bloods, Fringe, Elementary, and The Good Fight. She also had a recurring role as Maggie Caysen on Showtime's City on a Hill, and will appear in the upcoming third season.

The actress penned an emotional Instagram post just one week ago, revealing she was released from the hospital with an oxygen machine just in time to spend Mother's Day with her daughter.

"It’s not my ideal to be a 38-year-old mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now," she wrote. "I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me."

"I know that me being here for her is the best gift I can give her but right now it feels like settling since she’s getting a half-life version of myself," Schulenburg continued. "My mother showed up 100% all day everyday for me growing up or at least it seemed that way. I want to give Coda the same but I must be kind to myself and remember that nothing is permanent."

In her post, Schulenburg added, "On May 8, 2020 I found out I had Breast Cancer and truly thought my life was over. Two years later I’m still here and my chances of sticking around her better each month that goes by. So here’s to remembering that nothing is permanent. To soaking up the imperfections and that the best thing you can do for your child is make them feel loved, safe and supported just like my mother did for me. Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe."

Over the past two years, Schulenburg was open about her cancer journey, and often shared intimate posts about what she was going through. In October 2020, she gave a special shoutout to her husband for being her "rock" during the difficult time.

"I forgot to post yesterday because I was enjoying being in the moment with this guy but I think it goes without saying that he is the literal best," she wrote. "If the 17 years of knowing him didn’t confirm that or the way he is with our daughter then how he’s handled being my rock during this profoundly difficult time has. I love you and Happy Birthday 🎂@zactoryrobotdance."