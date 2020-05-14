‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Live Streams While in Labor

Congratulations to Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner!

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. The newest addition to their family joins their 2-year-old daughter, Henley "Gracie" Grace.

One day prior to his birth, Otis jokingly gave her son an eviction notice and he got the hint.

"He’s clearly a very good listener!💯 We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!😉⁣," Otis captioned the first photos of her newborn cutie on Instagram.

Otis had gone past her baby boy's due date by two days. The day before giving birth, she wrote on Instagram, "For the last three weeks I’ve been thinking 'any day now' 🤣 ....At this point I feel like I’m going to be pregnant forever!🤪😂."

The reality stars shared their little boy's name, Hayes Douglas, via People magazine.

In addition to the first photos, Otis live streamed part of her home birth on Instagram.

"I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go 'live' longer - I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast! I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son.☺️" she told her fans. "Within six hours he was OUT!⚡️"

Hehner commented on the post praising his wife and writing, "So proud of you @jamienotis - I can’t imagine pushing 9lbs 4oz of anything out of me, and you took it like a champ! (I knew you could do it!) This now means that I cannot complain about any ailment ever again 🤣🤦‍♂️."

Though everyone is happy and healthy, Otis noted in her Instagram Story that the home birth wasn't exactly a smooth one.

"No joke, the power just went out. I am not even kidding. Fortunately you don't really need power for a home birth," she told her fans.

Several hours later, she shared the first video with her little guy snuggled close.

"I just won't let him go. I am so in love with him," Otis shared. "He's so calm too!"

Otis and Hehner tied the knot on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014. Since then, 33-year-old Otis has been candid about suffering multiple miscarriages over the years. But in September, she announced that she and 36-year-old Hehner were expecting again.

"After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests, we are *finally* pregnant again!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a happy picture of her and her husband posing with their sonogram. "Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick."

"If you’re reading this and are currently in the process of #ttc [trying to conceive] -- oh mama, my heart hurts for you," she added. "I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement -- even if you are or at least want to be -- happy for the lucky couple. I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm can't stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you."

Otis has continued to document her pregnancy journey for her fans, which has had its difficulties. In December, she shared that she had been diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), and in April, she shared that she was planning to do a home birth due to her concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"To be very honest, if this pandemic never came there’s not a chance I would’ve ever considered a home birth.🙅🏼‍♀️" she wrote. "I didn’t know a lot about them and as a Labor & Delivery nurse I learned the safest place to have your baby is in the hospital. ....but then COVID19 came.😬⁣."

"We weighed every single option and thoroughly RESEARCHED," she continued. "I prayed and meditated and just asked for signs🙏🏻 ... and the other day when I met with my midwife I just *knew* a home birth is going to be safest and best for us during this time.🤱🏻⁣."

