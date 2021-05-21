'Married to Medicine' Sneak Peek: Anila Turns to Quad for Advice Over Issues With Toya (Exclusive)

Friendships come and go, and sometimes reality TV accelerates the process. So the story seems to go in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new Married to Medicine, as Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja beat around the bush, or rather the fourth wall, when it comes to their relationship. Each woman is out to lunch with a different castmate -- Toya with forever frenemy Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Anila with Quad Webb.

"I've been knowing Anila for a couple of years and I don't like females that's not loyal," Toya tells Contessa, "and what Anila has shown me is, she's not loyal."

When Contessa says Toya if there's anything -- literally, anything -- she might have done to contribute to her issue with Anila, Toya says she's said "nothing" that would've rubbed Anila the wrong way. That answer incites quite the eyebrow raise from Contessa.

"She's not really self aware," Contessa comments in a confessional. "That's not Toya's thing, you know?" Cut to: a montage of Toya being... unaware and, in one instance, quite short with Anila. "She thinks everything is done to her," Contessa notes, "doesn't quite get that she does things to people, too."

The clip then jumps to Anila and Quad's get-together, where Anila declares that she is a loyal person. Quad asks Anila if she thinks Toya is jealous that Anila is now building her own relationships within the friend group.

"Could be," Anila shrugs. "When I first met her, she was a different person, and then I come into this circle of the girls and it's like, she just makes me feel small."

"No! Say it ain't so," Quad cracks. "How Toya making you feel little?"

Watch both exchanges here:

"Did you have issues before?" Anila asks, bringing Quad to a near-laugh. "Did you say some issues before?" Quad repeats. "What about past, present and future issues?"

"God damn," Anila laments, saying she's "questioning everything" in her own confessional interview.

"Maybe now, I'm not the only person thinking this, I'm not crazy," Anila tells the camera. "Other people understand what I'm going through."

"Toya can't stand in front of me and tell me my house is f**king small," Quad exclaims back at the lunch table. "B**th just got a house. Barely. You don't get in front of another group of women and belittle your friend, if you a true friend. You don't do that. Toya's fake as f**k. Periodt."

Quad, Anila and Contessa aren't the only Married to Medicine stars at odds with Toya. When ET spoke with Dr. Heavenly Kimes ahead of the season premiere, she did not hold back when it came to her co-star.

"I think that Toya -- I'm gonna just tell you this the nicest way I can -- need something to do," Heavenly declared. "Something else to do. I mean, her kids are at school, so we can't say she's a stay-at-home mom. She need something to do, something to make her life feel more fulfilled. That's my thought on Toya, really, because she's really critical on people that are doing way more than she is, so she needs to do something so she even has an inkling of what it takes to run a business, run a family, run her life, run her household. Do your s**t first and then come out."

See more from Heavenly in the video below. Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.