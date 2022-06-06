'Martin: The Reunion:' The Cast Pays Tribute to Tommy Ford in First Trailer

The cast of Martin is back! On Monday, BET released the trailer for the upcoming reunion special celebrating the beloved show's 30th anniversary.

Hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion reunites the cast of the Fox sitcom including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. The cast dedicates their reunion to their late co-star, Tommy Ford, who played Thomas "Tommy" Strawn throughout the series' run and died in October 2016.

"This one's for you, Tommy," the group says, kicking off the minute-long trailer.

The trailer for the 90-minute special features the foursome back in the iconic living room set as the stars look back on the show's most hilarious moments and what it was like filming the show's groundbreaking five seasons. The special will also feature musical performances and appearances from celebrity superfans like Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Le'Andria Johnson, Reginald Ballard, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs and Sean Lampkin.

Watch the full trailer ahead.

Back in 2020, Campbell told ET that the show's original cast has been interested in reviving the show but "things are stacked up against them."

"We are trying to. It’s so hard to say,” the actress explained. "One, Tommy’s not here. And the other thing is the schedule. It literally falls down to schedule. Every single one of us, thank God, is still working.”

While the chances for new episodes are slim, Campbell said she takes solace in the fact that "people are gravitating to the show even more," explaining that it’s just as popular as ever "because they just want levity. They wanna laugh."

Campbell added, "We made an impact and it was a big thing for us. And I do not take it lightly. I’m still grateful that I could ease and heal people with laughter."

Martin: The Reunion premieres June 16 on BET+.