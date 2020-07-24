Marvel Debuts Fiery First Trailer for 'Helstrom' During Comic-Con at Home

Prepare to venture into the spookier corners of the Marvel universe.

While Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are set to expand the MCU to the small screen, Marvel has another TV offering arriving this year: Helstrom, which stars Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the children of a mysterious serial killer. During Friday's Comic-Con@Home panel, a teaser trailer for the Hulu series was unveiled.

In the comics, the Hellstrom siblings are literally the son and daughter of Satan (though, they'd later be retconned to be demi-demonic offspring), with Daimon fighting for his humanity while Satana, as his succubus sister is named, embraced her dark powers.

In the series, Daimon Helstrom (Austen) is an ethics professor and sister Ana (Lemmon) runs an auction house, teaming up to moonlight as vigilantes protecting the world from supernatural threats. Elizabeth Marvel co-stars as their institutionalized mother.

"Mommy dearest, I know you set something loose on this world," Ana says in the footage. "What was it?" Watch the moody first look at Helstrom now:

Watch Helstrom's full Comic-Con@Home panel below:

All episodes of Helstrom are streaming Oct. 16 on Hulu.