Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Among the 2020 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees -- See the Full List!

The nominees for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards are here! The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced on Monday that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among the designers up for an accolade this year. The stylish sisters have been nominated in two categories for their chic fashion label, The Row. Tom Ford, Gabriela Hearst and Dries Van Noten also received multiple nods.
See the full list of nominees below:
AMERICAN WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, The Row
Brandon Maxwell
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Tom Ford
AMERICAN MENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Emily Adams Bode, Bode
Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
Thom Browne
Todd Snyder
Tom Ford
AMERICAN ACCESSORIES DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, The Row
Gabriela Hearst
Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Stuart Vevers, Coach
Telfar Clemens, Telfar
AMERICAN EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Christopher John Rogers
Kenneth Nicholson
Peter Do
Reese Cooper
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud
GLOBAL WOMEN'S DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Miuccia Prada, Prada
Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino
Rick Owens
GLOBAL MEN'S DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Craig Green
Dries Van Noten
Jonathan Anderson, Loewe
Kim Jones, Dior
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton
The CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for June 8, was postponed indefinitely amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Winners will now be announced Monday, Sept. 14 on CFDA.com and CFDA's social channels, kicking off the official start of New York Fashion Week.
"In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is it important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity," Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, shared in a statement. "We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021."
"In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic -- by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry," added Steven Kolb, CFDA president and CEO. "The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions."
