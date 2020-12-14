Mary-Kate Olsen Is 'Not Fixating On' Her Divorce, Source Says

Mary-Kate Olsen isn't letting divorce define her 2020.

A source tells ET that following her split from Olivier Sarkozy in May, the fashionista has been keeping busy ahead of her upcoming divorce hearing on Dec.15.

"She's got a lot going on so she's not fixating on the divorce proceedings," the source says, noting that she's been occupying herself with work, dating and spending quality time with her close friends and twin sister, Ashley Olsen. "She's not sentimental, she's ready to move on."

The source adds that things are "civil" between Mary-Kate and Olivier, and while they did have a prenuptial agreement in place, there are still "some personal items and properties to be sorted out."

As ET previously reported, Mary-Kate officially filed for divorce from Olivier in New York in May, after the state lifted its moratorium on nonessential and non-emergency court filings amid the coronavirus pandemic. They married in November 2015, three years after they started dating.

Months later, a second source told ET that Mary-Kate was "having fun" and enjoying the single life.

"She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating," the source said in October. "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time."

