'Masked Singer' Double Elimination Send Armadillo and Teddy Packing -- See Who Were Under the Masks! (Recap)

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer competition is reaching a fever pitch, and fans got their second double elimination of the season on Wednesday! Two stars went home, and the lone survivor earned a coveted spot in the grand finale.

The remaining three singers from the second round of the season took to the stage to deliver their best performances to date, but fans still had to bid farewell to two.

It all came down to Ringmaster, The Armadillo and Teddy in Wednesday's epic showdown. Teddy kicked things off with a memorable performance of Duffy's "Mercy" that proved just how legendary her voice really is.

The Armadillo hit the stage next and belted out a raw, admittedly unrefined but powerful performance of "Amazing Grace" that left the judges in tears.

Finally, Ringmaster closed out the first portion of the night's competition with a jaw-dropping cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," that shockingly lived up to the vocal expectations set by Whitney Houston's iconic cover. Ringmaster hit all the high notes and panelist Jenny McCarthy praised it as the "greatest performance we've ever had on The Masked Singer."

Given the strength and beauty of the celebrated tune, it wasn't a huge surprise which of the three would be moving forward, but all three had to participate in the Final Showdown. For the challenge, each of the contestants sang alternating verses of Blondie's "One Way or Another," and then it was time for the audience to vote for their favorite singer.

After all the votes were cast, host Nick Cannon revealed that the first character getting the axe was The Armadillo.

Before getting unmasked, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and the night's guest panelist, Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan -- made their final guesses.

While Jeong's out-of-left-field guess of Al Pacino stood out for being particularly ridiculous, the other panelists took things a bit more seriously, with McCarthy and Scherzinger actually hitting the nail on the head!

So who was under the ornately decorated Armadillo mask? Controversial reality star Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.

When asked why he felt like signing on to do The Masked Singer, Dog admitted he'd liked the show all the way back from the start.

"I saw the first season, and I was like, 'Man, they are having fun!'" he shared. "And then when I got here, they said, 'You gotta sing.' I'm like, 'What?! Sing? I don't even sing in the shower.'"

After taking his leave, it was time for the final elimination, which would determine who went home and who moved on to the finale. While it seemed like a close call, it was Teddy who got shredded.

The panel once again made their final guesses, and this time even Jeong took it a bit more seriously -- although he was still wrong. However, Scherzinger knocked it out of the park with her second spot-on guess of the night, and Jordan followed suit.

After the traditional chant of "Take It Off!" Teddy unmasked and revealed herself to be none other than two-time GRAMMY winner and Tony winner Jennifer Holliday!

According to Holliday, she felt it "was destined" for her to eventually be a contestant on the show, because her fans have repeatedly guessed that past contestants were her, all the way back to season one.

"I think they have kind of brought me here for this," she shared with Cannon. "So I was thinking about my fans, who have given me so much love and support."

Holliday then delighted the judges with an unmasked encore performance to close out the show.

With Teddy and The Armadillo out of the race, Ringmaster has secured her place in the season finale, and we'll get a chance to meet a whole new slate of singers next week!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!