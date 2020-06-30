Massive Discounts on Swimwear from the Amazon Sale: Huge Deals on L*Space, Mara Hoffman and More

Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

You'll also find huge discounts on other essential items for your summer wardrobe from standout fashion brands. The Amazon Summer Sale offers clothing deals from Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather fashion and style staples at the sales event like denim shorts, sunglasses, dresses and bags.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.