Master P Backtracks After Monica Calls Him Out for Roping Her Into Post About 'Ungrateful' Brother C-Murder

Master P has issued an apology to Monica. In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, the rapper apologized to Monica, saying he has "no beef" with her, after naming her in a since-deleted post slamming his "ungrateful" brother C-Murder.

Earlier that day, P -- real name Percy Robert Miller -- shared his thoughts on Kim Kardashian West joining the fight to free C-Murder -- real name Corey Miller -- from prison. C-Murder was accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Louisiana club in 2002 and is currently serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. After hearing about his story from C-Murder's ex-girlfriend, Monica, Kim said she believes he's innocent, and is putting her resources toward trying to get him out of prison.

In an emotional post, P said he was frustrated that his brother allied himself more closely with his friends than his family. He called out C-Murder as being "ungrateful" and questioned his thankfulness to Kim and Monica in social media posts, despite the amount of effort P and his family have put into C-Murder's case. P also said he believed that C-Murder's friends are the reason he's in prison. He tagged Kardashian, C-Murder, Monica, and P's other brother, Silkk the Shocker, in the post.

Monica then replied in the comments.

"I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me!" she wrote, per HotNewHipHop. "I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! He’s never not (been) able to hit me, my mother or brother, and get what he needs! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”

This seemingly led P to delete his original post. In his subsequent Instagram video, he preached "family over everything."

"We’re doing too much positive to have to deal with the negative. I have no beef with @monicadenise She got caught up into some family drama that we have to fix and I am man enough to admit that," P said. "No family is perfect, we all go through turmoil but with God all things are possible. I love my brother and can’t wait till he get home. We can’t allow the devil to steal our joy. We are bigger than this!"

