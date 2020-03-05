Matt Keough, Former Oakland A's Pitcher, Dead at 64

Former Oakland A's star pitcher Matt Keough, who later became a special assistant with the team and appeared with his former wife, Jeana, on one season of Real Housewives of Orange County, has died. He was 64.

The Athletics announced the death Saturday night on social media without providing any other details.

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” Billy Beane, the team’s executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

He was most remembered by A’s fans as a member of the "Five Aces" as he, Rick Langford, Mike Norris, Steve McCatty and Brian Kingman were heralded on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981.

Keough’s father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.

