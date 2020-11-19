Matthew McConaughey Addresses Possible Run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey is setting the record straight. The actor joined Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show, and addressed recent reports that he was considering a run for the office of governor of Texas.

The actor -- who joined Colbert via video chat to promote his new memoir, Greenlights -- shot down the idea that he had political ambitions, particularly when it comes to running in a gubernatorial race.

"I have no plans to do that right now.... right now, no," McConaughey shared.

The actor went on to explain that, as it stands, he doesn't "get politics" and that "politics seems to be a broken business."

"Politics needs to redefine its purpose," the actor explained.

However, that doesn't mean he's not interested in helping, giving back to the community and taking on positions of leadership in different capacities.

"As I move forward in life, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I'd love to! I'm doing that regardless," McConaughey shared. "So that's where I sit right now."

The Oscar winner said he'd just read the headlines about his reported interest in running for governor, and explained how the report likely came about.

"I've been asked that question if I was interested in running for governor quite a bit lately," she shared. "And I've always kind of given the same answer but evidently one of them came out as, 'I would consider it,' since I didn't say, 'Absolutely no.'"

That isn't to say that McConaughey hasn't shared his political views in the past, or lend his fame for political causes that he felt are important.

Back in October, the Texas native participated in a Dazed and Confused cast reunion and virtual table read, which was held as a fundraiser to benefit initiatives aimed at increasing voter turnout in Texas, including the March for Science organization and Voto Latino.

