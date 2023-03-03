Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi's Back Scars From Surfing

Matthew McConaughey's 14-year-old son, Levi, is a serious surfer. The 53-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram on Thursday to post a pic of his eldest son's shirtless back, which is covered in bandages.

"Surf souvenirs," he captioned the photo of Levi in board shorts with a lime green surfboard under his arm.

McConaughey has been spending lots of quality time with his family lately. Last week, his wife, Camila Alves, shared a sweet pic of the actor cutting his younger son, Livingston's, hair. The 10-year-old cutie sat still in the barber chair while McConaughey trimmed his long locks and his older brother supervised. McConaughey and Alves also share 13-year-old daughter, Vida.

Alves recently survived a scary flight, with the 41-year-old Brazilian model sharing her experience via Instagram on Thursday.

"On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she captioned a video of the aisle of the plane littered with food and napkins. "To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

She added, "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue."

In a statement to ET, a rep for Lufthansa Airlines shared that the flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, on March 1 "encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff." The plane made an "unscheduled landing" at Washington Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. as a "precautionary measure."

The airlines added that the injured passengers received medical attention and that all passengers were rebooked on alternative flights.

"The company is currently reviewing the exact situation together with its own staff and with national and international authorities," the rep shared. "The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."