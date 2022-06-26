Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After President Biden Signs Gun Control Bill

Matthew McConaughey is addressing President Biden signing a gun control bill following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the actor's hometown.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," which enacts commonsense gun laws and provides funding for mental health support and anti-violence programs.

McConaughey took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the measure, saying, "While this bill isn't perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint."

In his eight-slide post to the social media platform, captioned, "America... the land of AND," McConaughey addressed the Second Amendment, the heartbreaking loss in Uvalde, and American politics at large.

"This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment," he wrote. "Our government took a step in the right direction. Now it's time for us to remind them AND ourselves what the best of our country is AND can be."

On May 24, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas killing 19 students and two teachers. Since the attack, McConaughey has been mobilized in Washington D.C., attending over 30 meetings on Capitol Hill, addressing gun control measures.

The actor also gave an impassioned speech at the White House on June 7 where he fought back tears talking about the massacre. "You could feel the shock in the town. You could feel the pain, the denial, the disillusion, anger, blame, sadness, loss of lives, dreams halted," McConaughey said at the time.

"Due to the exceptionally large exit wounds of an AR-15 rifle, most of the bodies so mutilated that only a DNA test or green Converse could identify them," he continued. "Many children were left not only dead but hollow. So, yes, counselors are going to be needed in Uvalde for a long time."

During his speech, McConaughey pushed for sweeping gun control measures including universal background checks, raising the minimum age for purchasing an AR-15 to 21, a waiting period for purchasing AR-15s and the implementation of red flag laws.