Matthew Morrison's Wife Renee Reacts After He Speaks Out on 'SYTYCD' Texting Controversy

Matthew Morrison and his wife are showing a united front in wake of his firing from the dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance.

Renee Puente took to Instagram on Thursday and reposted her husband's 1 minute video in which he shared the exact message he says he sent to a contestant on the show that ultimately led to his firing. Puente called the whole ordeal " a wild ride" while applauding her husband for speaking his truth.

"My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth," she captioned her post. "He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."

Puente also echoed Morrison's sentiments when it comes to the toxicity that comes with gossip.

"Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion," she continued.

Puente also shared a couple of quote and reminded the masses to have perspective and "stop perpetuating hate and shame" because "NO ONE DESERVES IT."

Morrison is adamant he sent one single text message to a female contestant he was trying to help land a job on the show. He also called the "flirty messages" allegations "blatantly untrue."

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously but I have nothing to hide," Morrison said. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Morrison then grabbed his phone and read aloud, "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things." After reading that text message, the actor looked into the camera and said, "The end." Morrison later explained why he sent that one text message.

"I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

A source told ET, "Matthew wasn't aware of the no contact rule in his judge's contract for SYTYCD. He has previous experience working on dance shows in the U.K. where collaborating with contestants was encouraged. He didn't think this was going to be an issue."

A separate source told ET that Morrison was fired over "uncomfortable" messages he sent to a female contestant.

"Matthew was let go from SYTYCD after Fox did an internal investigation," the source said. "A female contestant received messages from Matthew on social media and felt uncomfortable about the tone. She brought this up to Fox executives who took it very seriously and after looking into it made the decision that Matthew crossed the line."

But Morrison maintains he sent one single text. Initially, Morrison said in a statement that his exit stemmed from the actor not following "competition production protocols" that prevented him from "being able to judge the competition fairly."