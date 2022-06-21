Mayim Bialik Tests Positive For COVID, Says 'It's No Joke' and 'Very Exhausting'

Actress and Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 and took to Instagram to share an update on her condition and warn followers that the virus is "no joke."

Bialik, who says she is both vaccinated and boosted, first shared the news of her positive test Monday, then followed up with a video update on Tuesday.

“It’s very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special," the former Big Bang Theory star said. "I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake, you can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."

“It’s not the same as the flu,” the star continued. “You don’t hear of ‘long flu.’ This is a very different kind of virus…Please be careful. Stay safe.”

Balik then touched on how COVID has impacted her mental health, “Something that I hadn’t kind of anticipated is I have a new level of anxiety about going out. I definitely have been very vigilant and while I happened to be traveling in the safest way that I could…Part of me feels guilty that I went out. I feel guilty. I feel sad. And I’m worried about the world again and our health in the world.”

Though Bialik has a normally busy schedule working on her series Call Me Kat, and hosting Jeopardy, neither of the productions will be impacted by Bialik's condition. The famed game show has wrapped filming and her series does not air until September.