Meagan Good Taking a 'Beat for Myself' Amid Divorce With DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good is focusing on herself. The 40-year-old actress appeared on The Real on Wednesday, where she reflected on her recent transitions amid her divorce from her husband of nine years, DeVon Franklin. The Harlem star did not specifically touch on her recent split, but noted how "amazing" certain personal and professional changes have been for her.

"It's been amazing, like so many transitions. Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40," Good said. "It's been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It's crazy. It's a blessing."

Good added that she needed to "take a beat" for herself and even stopped drinking in April.

"It was like, OK, I'm going to take a beat for myself. I stopped drinking back in April," she said, before counting the following months. "I think end of August, I think it was? I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven't spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel god's called me to it."

"But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life," Good noted, adding that her faith is "everything" for her.

Last month, ET learned that Good and Franklin called it quits after nine years of marriage. The actor filed for divorce, listing their date of separation as Aug. 21 and citing "irreconcilable differences."

The two met on the set of their 2011 film Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012. They tied the knot on June 16, 2012 and have no children together.

Last week, Good took to Instagram to pen a note about how 2021 brought her the "highest life changing affirming highs and the lowest gut wrenching soul breaking lows."

She wrote that while she's "grieving," she's choosing "to be excited about what the beginning of this next act of life brings."

As for Franklin, on New Year's Day, the Hollywood producer shared a tearful photo of himself writing that he would be taking a social media break while he's "fully in pain and peace."

"I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel."

"I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year," he wrote in part. "I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. Why? Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE."

