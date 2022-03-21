'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan Wed in Inclusive Ceremony

It wasn’t a regular wedding day; it was an inclusive wedding day! Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan said “I do” on Saturday, during an inclusive Mexican wedding at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

According to People, the pair, who got engaged in 2020, was surrounded by 104 of their closest friends and family, during a beachside ceremony that honored all the things they love, and created new traditions for their community.

The grooms opted not to walk down the aisle, but rather met each other at the altar where their nuptials were officiated by their friend, and YouTuber, Brian Tyler Cohen. For the ceremony, Bennett and Vaughan each wore black tuxedos from Express, and they both became emotional as they said their own personal vows and placed diamond encrusted Kay Jewelers rings on each other’s fingers.

In honor of Bennett’s late mother, the guests -- who could wear a tux or dress if they wanted -- were asked to wear various shades of white. The floral arrangements of white roses also honored the actor’s mother, as those were her favorite flowers.

During the reception, the grooms were on theme as they changed into white tuxes by Robert Stanley Bespoke. The newly married couple was joined on the dance floor by their friends, for an evening ceremony that was emceed by Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Jackie Cox.

The pair spoke exclusively to People about their big day, and shared why it was important for their wedding to break normal traditions and be inclusive for everyone. "When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told the outlet. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Bennett added, "And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us. It's about the entire community."

Vaughan, a television host, popped the question to Bennett in November, with an original song titled, “Our Song.” At the time, Bennett spoke to ET about his emotional reaction. “When I saw Jaymes take a knee I was so excited I just started hysterically screaming and ugly crying because I didn’t know how to express myself properly. Then there is the moment when you realize, 'Oh, this is it. This is what forever feels like,'" he said. "I screamed ‘yes’ immediately. Actually it was ‘Yes! Of course,’ followed by more screaming and ugly crying."

"I think we’ve both known since we met on the set of my show that this was going to be forever," Vaughan added, "and I can’t wait to marry my person."