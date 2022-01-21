Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' Singer and Rock Legend, Dead at 74

Legendary musician Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, has died. He was 74. Meat Loaf's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed the news early Friday morning, and the artist's official Facebook page released a statement.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement reads. "His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne's World."

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continues. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

A cause of death has not been shared.

Meat Loaf's album, Bat Out of Hell, is one of the top selling records of all time. His best known song is "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," which marked his only single to top the Billboard 100 chart and earn him a GRAMMY in 1994.

Meat Loaf, born Sept. 27, 1947 in Dallas, Texas, also appeared in several television shows and films, including the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club and Wayne's World.

The musician had acknowledged in the past that physical problems had affected his ability to perform. In 2016, Meat Loaf collapsed at a concert in Canada and was admitted to the hospital. The cause was dehydration, a spokesperson said at the time.

In November 2021, Meat Loaf posted on Facebook that he'd had four back surgeries and planned to be back in the studio in 2022.

"The back surgeries hurt everything. Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that's when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the U.K.," he wrote at the time. "I couldn't hit high notes because of back pain. Not a slight back pain. Pain that would bring you to your knees."

Meat Loaf is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday from his previous marriage.