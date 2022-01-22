Meat Loaf's Daughter Pens Tribute Following Rock Legend's Death

Meat Loaf's daughter vows to have the rock legend's back "forever" following his sudden passing.

Pearl Aday took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a photo of them onstage. She captioned it, "I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever."

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, adopted Pearl as a young child when he was married to Pearl's mother, Leslie Edmonds. Pearl, once a member of Meat Loaf's touring band in the mid 90s, has a younger sister, Amanda. The rock star married Leslie in 1979 and they got divorced in 2001. He would later marry Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

Meat Loaf was surrounded by his wife, daughters and close friends when he died. Meat Loaf's manager, Michael Green, confirmed the news early Friday morning, and the artists's official Facebook page released a statement. Meat Loaf was 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. "His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne's World."

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continues. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

Edward Norton, Cher and Adam Lambert were just some of the many who paid tribute to Meat Loaf following the devastating news.