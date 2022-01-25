Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Talks 'Gut-Wrenching' Loss of Her 'Best Friend'

Meat Loaf's wife, Deborah, is reflecting on their life together. The "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died at the age of 74 last week, leaving behind Deborah and daughters Pearl, 46, and Amanda, 41, from a previous relationship.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words," Deborah tells ET of the loss in a statement. "I’ve always called him by his given name because I didn’t see him as 'Meat.'"

Thanking fans for their support, Deborah, who had been married to Meat Loaf since 2007, then goes on to describe their life together.

"For me it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him," she shares. "There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn’t hug each other. Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other. Michael was a hugger – such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I’m grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

Deborah says that she waited until later in life to get married as she looked for the one.

"And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person," she continues. "He didn’t hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, 'You’re a good wife.' I will miss hearing that."

Calling their life an "adventure," Deborah concludes her statement, saying, "He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael.”

Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20. A cause of death has not been given at this time.