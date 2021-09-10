Meet the New 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Sofia Ghavami and Ezra Sosa (Exclusive)

Say hello to the new Dancing With the Stars pros!

Season 30 of the ABC dancing competition show will include two new dancers; Sofia Ghavami and Ezra Sosa. Both of their incredible talent and skills will be showcased as part of the competing couples’ dances throughout the season. They’ll also be prepped to step in in case a pro is injured, ill, or unable to compete in any way.

Ghavami was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Although she’s trained in a variety of dance styles, her passion is Latin Ballroom and is known for competing on So You Think You Can Dance and appearing as a pro on Univison’s Mira Quién Baila.

Most recently, she toured the U.S. with DWTS pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s MVP Confidential tour.

Sosa is a Utah native and a US National Latin Ballroom Champion. He’s best known for competing in season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance, where he made the top 6. The 20-year-old has also appeared in numerous national tours, movies, commercials and TV shows, including America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

Pro dancer Lindsay Arnold previously teased to ET that fans should "expect the unexpected" in the upcoming season, with bigger and better sets, lighting and more.

Hear more of what Arnold and Witney Carson teased in the video below. Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 20 premiere on ABC.