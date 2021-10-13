Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share Details of Their Romantic First Date During Couples Quiz

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are showing off their playful chemistry while taking a couples quiz for GQ. During the video released on Wednesday, the couple asks each other questions about themselves to see which one knows the most about their partner, and reveal a few things about their relationship along the way.

Fox asks Kelly about their first date, and it turns out the 31-year-old musician is quite the romantic and pulled out all the stops. Kelly recalls picking her up in a Cadillac and getting thousands of roses embedded on a hill looking over Topanga Canyon for a picnic.

"And we ate sushi and we shared a kiss," he shares. "Our first date we breathed each other, that was all we did, and then our second date ..."

While Kelly broke off with a knowing laugh, 35-year-old Fox threw her cue card to the side and also smiled.

Later in the video, Fox shares her many nicknames for the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

"Buddha, Lamby -- you haven't gotten that in a long while, you gotta earn that one back -- Cookie, Blonde Angel Baby," she reveals.

The couple recently covered British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2001 issue, and Kelly talked about their first meaningful interaction. Though they had first met at a GQ party in Los Angeles, they didn't start dating until after working together on their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"She was just like, 'How are you feeling?' And I said, 'I'm lost,'" he recalled. "She said, 'Well, let's find you.' That was the first real conversation we had."

He also opened up about their steamy relationship, admitting that it wasn't always smooth sailing.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," he said. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Still, he noted that he's never witnessed the kind of love he and the Jennifer's Body star share.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work," he explained. "Then I grew up where in pop culture they don't even make romantic movies anymore. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire."

As for Fox, she said she wasn't looking for love when she met Kelly.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she noted. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."