Megan Fox Details Blood-Drinking Ritual With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox offers some clarity when it comes to her and fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, drinking each other’s blood. When the couple announced their engagement in January, the Jennifer’s Body actress documented the proposal, which occurred in Puerto Rico under a banyan tree where they first connected, before writing, "...and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Now, the 35-year-old is sharing that the ritual is not what people think. “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” Fox says inside of Glamour UK’s latest edition. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She adds, "I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked if the “Makeup Sex” rapper has gone that far, Fox shares that MGK may have done a variation of that. “It doesn’t not happen,” she quipped. “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Fox, and Kelly, 32, got engaged after a little over a year of dating. The rapper proposed with a custom emerald green ring -- designed with two thorns that will hurt if she ever takes it off. The actress admits that her fiancé took the role in Midnight in the Switchgrass to meet her, but adds that she took the film for the opposite reason.

“He says that,” she says when asked about MGK’s motive for taking the role. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F**k it! I’ll get on the plane.’"

She adds, “And I had a reverse experience where I didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’”

Fox however isn’t surprised about connecting with her “twin flame” as she has been manifesting him since she was a child. "He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” she says.

As a result of their relationship, Fox has found new friends, and double date buddies in MGK’s close friend and collaborator, Travis Barker and his fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian. When it comes to spending time with the couple, Fox admits that the pair is focused on each other.

“They’re magnetic,” she says. “So nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck. They’re stuck together like this (gesturing a magnetic attraction). We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that. But we’re not going on picnics or road trips.”

Another reason double dates are out of the question -- kids.

“We don’t have a lot of double dates,” she shares. “I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids!”