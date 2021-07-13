Megan Fox Details Experience Drinking Hallucinogenic Ayahuasca With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica

Talk about a strange trip! Megan Fox says she opened some really unexpected doors of perception while drinking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly in Costa Rica.

The Till Death actress appeared on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and joined guest host Arsenio Hall, where she got candid about her quasi-spirit journey in the Central American wilderness with her boyfriend.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in, like, a proper setting, with indigenous people," Fox shared, referring to the psychoactive tea used in ceremonial rituals as a spiritual medicine, which induces auditory and visual hallucinations.

The actress recalled how they went to a place that is known for catering to celebrities looking to go on spirit journeys, "So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after like 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought," Fox recalled. "There was nothing glamorous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."

Fox recounted how the ceremony begins by having everyone in the group -- which in this case included Fox, Kelly, and "20 other strangers" -- all emptying the contents of their stomachs.

"You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, not by your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body," Fox shared. "And you have to vomit a certain amount until they let you get back with everyone else, so you're like cheering on everyone as they throw up."

Fox admitted that she and Kelly had reservations about throwing up in front of strangers at first, but that it's "such a good bonding experience," and that it "gets you ready to go into the ceremony that night" because it strips you of any vanity.

When it came to the ceremony itself, Fox said the experience lasted three nights and was "incredibly intense."

"Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night I went to Hell for eternity," Fox recalled. "Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

Fox says that ayahuasca was able to help her in a way that "surpasses talk therapy or hypnotherapy... because it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in."

"So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there," Fox added.

Ever since Fox and Kelly started dating last summer, they certainly haven't been shy about showcasing their love in public, sharing steamy kisses at high-profile events and gushing over each other on social media.

A source told ET in June that the two "are pretty inseparable" at this point, and are already planning their future together.

"MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling," the source said at the time. "As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.... Their schedules are starting to get super busy again, so they just want to make sure that the timing is right since it would be a big step for both them and their families."