Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Timeline: From On-Set Romance to 'Trust Issue' Drama

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's passionate, dramatic and often tumultuous romance has dominated headlines since it began shortly after Fox's divorce back in 2020.

Their wild couples ensembles, steamy public displays of affection and rollercoaster romance have captivated the public's imagination, as their fans have followed along from the early days of their dating adventure through their many highs and lows.

Amid rumors of cheating and behind-closed-doors drama -- as well as reports that the couple is trying to work through their issues -- ET is looking back at the pair's high-profile and unpredictable relationship, from it's on-set start through their engagement and subsequent drama.

March 2020 -- Meeting on Set

According to reports, Fox and Kelly met on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, back in March 2020. The pair was shooting in Puerto Rico, but production on the film shut down after just two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

May 15, 2020 -- Spending Time Back Home

After Midnight in the Switchgrass had to halt production, the pair seemingly found comfort in one another during the pandemic. A source told E! News that they had been "hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," and that they were "intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

Amid early rumors that Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, were breaking up, the Daily Mail published photos of Fox and Kelly grabbing lunch in Calabasas, California, sparking the initial romance rumors linking the pair.

May 18, 2020 -- Calling It Quits With Green

Days after the photos of Fox and Kelly were published, Green confirmed that he and his wife of 10 years had separated. According to Green, he and Fox started to grow apart at the end of last year, after Fox was away shooting a film for five weeks.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special," said Green, who shares three sons with Fox -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

May 20, 2020 -- "Bloody Valentine" Video

Two days after the world learned of Fox's split from Green, Kelly dropped the music video for his new song, "Bloody Valentine," in which he stars alongside the actress. The Michael Garcia-directed video begins with the two lying in bed together, and when Kelly awakes, Fox covers his mouth with a piece of pink duct tape. In the video, Fox dances around the house in black underwear, rocks out on Kelly's pink guitar and lies naked with him in a sauna.

June 2020 -- Declaring His Love

On June 16, Kelly shared a video on his Instagram Story that seemingly confirmed their romance. The clip showed him and a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans eating a sushi picnic dinner while the pair watch the sunset. He captioned the clip, "In love."

While Fox's face wasn't seen in the video, a tweet Kelly posted the day before seemed pretty definitive. He tweeted lyrics from his song, "Bloody Valentine," which featured Fox in its music video. Kelly wrote, "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one."

July 2020 -- Love After Tragedy

Amid the romance, Kelly revealed on July 5 that his father had died. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, explaining how he had planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, but then tragedy struck.

"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today… that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans," he began. "But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything."

However, the pair stayed close as MGK mourned, and on July 17, Fox and Kelly were seen getting cozy on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which had started up production once again in Puerto Rico.

July 28, 2020 -- Instagram Official

Kelly shared a picture of him and Fox on his Instagram account for the first time on July 28, making the couple Instagram official. In the black-and-white selfie, both Kelly and Fox are sticking out their tongues, with Fox showing off her toned stomach in a black bra top. Kelly captioned the photo, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪"

Nov. 22, 2020 -- Red Carpet Debut

The couple shined in the spotlight as they made their red carpet debut at the 48th annual American Music Awards, outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fox, who presented at the awards show, wowed in an emerald green asymmetrical one sleeve top with an a-line skirt by Azzi & Osta.

Meanwhile, Kelly -- who was among the night's impressive slate of performers -- rocked a white-on-white satiny ensemble that showed off the massive and intricate tattoo covering his torso. He paired the rock star outfit with some silver combat boots.

ABC via Getty Images

The red carpet outing came just a few days after Fox opened up about her instant connection with Kelly during an interview with Nylon magazine, recalling, "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked."

Speaking to the magazine, Fox describes their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing," noting they have a connection of "mythic proportions," and said, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

May 23, 2021 -- PDA at the BBMAs

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fox and Kelly brought their forest fire of a romance to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, and couldn't stop licking each other's faces while walking the carpet and posing for photos. The "Bloody Valentine" singer stepped out in a black jacket that showed off his chest tattoos, while his girlfriend stunned in a sexy black cut-out Mugler dress that left little to the imagination. While posing for photos on the red carpet, the lovebirds couldn't help themselves from having a little flirty fun.

As MGK teased via Instagram Stories ahead of the show, he also sported a painted black tongue and black-and-white nails, keeping the entire affair very on-brand for the pair.

Sept. 12, 2021 -- "Naked" at the VMAs

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

The fiery couple hit the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sept. 21 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where Fox stunned in an embroidered sheer illusion dress by Mugler, from the Spring Summer 2021 collection, designed by Casey Cadwallader. Her red carpet moment has driven more than 143M views on TikTok. Kelly, meanwhile, dressed up for the occasion in a custom, crimson patterned tuxedo that he paired with silver and gemstone facial adornments and black dress shoes.

ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet, and Fox revealed that the look was entirely Kelly's idea. "He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" Fox joked, pointing to her rocker boyfriend. "I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

Jan. 11, 2022 -- She Said Yes

The actress and the musician got engaged after Kelly popped the question. Fox shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting a video of the proposal. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."



"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she continued. "…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨"

Meanwhile, Kelly shared video of Fox's stunning two-stone engagement ring, explaining the meaning behind the gorgeous design, writing, "'Yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

May 15, 2022 -- Baby Rumors at the BBMAs

The rock star took the 2022 Billboard Music Awards stage on May 15 and before he sang his hit, "Twin Flame," he dedicated the performance to Fox, and got the rumor mill spinning in a big way. Alluding to the speculation that he and Fox may have already, secretly, tied the knot, Kelly said, "I wrote this song for my wife." Then, partway through his performance, Kelly stopped to dedicate the song to "my unborn child." Later it would be determined that neither of those statements were actually true at all.

September 2022 -- Split Rumors Swirl

Online rumors of trouble in paradise began to go viral, claiming that the pair had fallen out of love. However, a source told ET at the time, "As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation. They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

"All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship," the source told ET. "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."

Oct. 28, 2022 -- Halloween Rock Stars

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Fox and Kelly channeled rock 'n' roll royalty with their Halloween costumes. The pair threw it back to the '90s, dressing as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Casamigos Tequila's star-studded Halloween party. Modeling their fits after the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox stunned in a two-tone pink and red latex mini dress, committing to the look with a bleached blonde wig, touting Anderson's signature pout and long, manicured nails. MGK had the Mötley Crüe drummer's look on lock as well, wearing a white tank top that showed off his tattoos over a pair of black leather pants.

Feb. 11, 2023 -- Cryptic Post Spreads Split Speculation

Fox seemed to hint that her relationship with Fox may be over, as the actress left fans speculating when she shared a sexy new snap -- with some cryptic lyrics. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the 36-year-old actress wrote next to the post. The caption is a lyric from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album, and because of the song choice, fans were speculating that there may have been some cheating drama involved. Fox's followers also noticed that she was longer following the "Emo Girl" singer, and had deleted all traces of him from her Instagram.

Feb. 12, 2023 -- Super Bowl Weekend

Amid her decision to strip her Instagram of photos -- and then subsequently deactivate her Instagram altogether -- Fox and Kelly still spent the Super Bowl weekend together, and a source told ET at the time that pair was out at parties together "every night."

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," the source said. "Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

However, another source told ET on Feb. 13 that the pair "got into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event" on Saturday night. "Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source said. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute."

Feb. 16, 2023 -- Cheating Drama

Amid rumors of a split between the musician and the actress, Kelly's bandmate, Sophie Lloyd's, name reportedly came up in the swirl of rumors before Fox deleted her Instagram account. According to a screenshot posted by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, Fox responded to a user who commented on her final post before her account disappeared. "He probably got with Sophie," the user speculated. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox retorted.

While the comments did not specify a last name, Lloyd's management team later issued a statement on her behalf. "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team told ET in a statement. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

March 12, 2023 -- Going Solo to the After-Party

Fox hit up Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party by herself, wearing a black strapless Miss Sohee Couture gown with one new accessory -- red hair. The Transformers actress noticeably attended the event without Kelly, who had a show in Dana Point, California. Fox was spotted spending the night with Billie Eilish, and the pair was all smiles throughout the night.

As of now, it's unclear exactly where Fox and Kelly stand with regard to their romance.