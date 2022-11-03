Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are Serving Up the 'Sweetest Pie' in Fantastical New Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa unite to bring their fans a hot girl anthem for 2022, and the music video serves supernatural wickedness.

Directed by Dave Meyers and produced by Freenjoy, the video features the 27-year-old rapper and 26-year-old singer as the stunning divas they are with an arachnid twist. When two men wander into a mystical forest, they find the duo's lair hidden amongst trees shaped like women's bodies, and they lure them into their fantastical abode.

Of course, once they've been ensnared by the gorgeous women and their delicious cake (see what they did there?), they realize they've been captured by deadly predators. And when they wise up, try to escape and manage to find all the other men the sultry Black Widows have trapped in their forest, they end up all perishing in a wake of fiery. By the end of the video, Megan and Dua are the last ones standing, surrounded by ash.

As Megan says in the song, "Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit!"

Megan is credited with conceptualizing the theme for the music video, which is the first from her upcoming album.

When ET spoke to the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper last month, she was fresh from her graduation from Texas Southern University and said she had a lot in store for her fans, including performing at Coachella. "I like to surprise the hotties. I don't like to tell them too much," she said of her fans. "I've definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out, it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'"

Hopefully, there are more collaborations in the future because fans are already loving this Megan and Dua hit. Megan did mention that she'd love to work something out with Adele after a mashup of Adele's 2016 track, "Water Under the Bridge," and the choreography for Mega's "Body" unexpectedly took TikTok by storm.

"Adele, girl, call me," Megan told ET's Kevin Frazier. "You know this is what the streets need. They need that collab, and they need my choreography in there, too."

Since Adele loves to rap a verse -- cue her 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden -- this really sounds like a match made in music heaven. As Megan confirmed to Frazier, "Adele is a hot girl, too."