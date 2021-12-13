Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Humanitarian Award in Houston and Dedicates the Honor to Her Late Grandmother

A real hometown hero! Megan Thee Stallion was presented with the prestigious 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

The music superstar -- who's whose real name is Megan Pete -- came out to accept the award from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who explained how significant the occasion truly was.

"This award has not been given out often, or to many," Lee shared with those in attendance, before presenting the accolade. "When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

Megan -- who was born in San Antonio but raised in Houston since she was a baby -- dedicated the inspiring honor to her late grandmother.

"I'm so honored," Megan said, smiling broadly as she accepted the award. "It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me."

"My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her," she continued, crediting her grandmother, and her mom, with her desire to help herself and others. "I was raised by very giving women."

"So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today," she added proudly.

The ceremony comes a day after Megan joined the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Texas Southern University for their graduation ceremony after earning her bachelor's degree in health administration.

Back in November 2020, Megan talked with ET about working on a college degree in health administration.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she said. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"