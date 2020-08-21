Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Shot Her in Candid Video

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out. The "Savage" rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to definitively claim that Tory Lanez is the person who shot her.

Megan explained that she's not one to share her business publicly, but claims that Lanez and his camp have been trying to spread rumors about her to cast doubt on her and protect his reputation. Therefore, she said she felt compelled to set the record straight.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," Megan claimed. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying!"

According to Megan's recounting of the night in question, she and Lanez -- along with one of her friends and one of Lanez' security personnel, were in a car, driving to her house. Megan alleges that an argument broke out, and she left the car in anger.

Megan claims Lanez shot her from the window of the car, where he was riding in the back seat. Megan claims she withheld the information about the gun from police and from hospital staff.

"Stop trying to come on the internet and act like a Black woman, a grown a** Black woman, has a reason to lie on another Black man," Megan said in the video. "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. I go through so much s**t on a daily basis anyway."

A rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told ET on Wednesday they are reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm against Lanez -- who's real name is Daystar Peterson -- in a case in which the "Hot Girl Summer" artist claimed she was shot. On July 24th, the DA's office asked LAPD for further investigation before making a filing decision.

Megan's latest Instagram Live appearance comes one day after she shared graphic photos of the injuries to her feet, which she claims to have sustained from a bullet and bullet fragments.

In a since-deleted post, Megan shared two close-up pics of her feet that appear to have been taken shortly after the incident. The "WAP" rapper had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet fragments from her feet.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s**t YALL make up," Megan captioned the since-deleted posts. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK."

"Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y'all upset that I can walk?" she asked. "I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate 'WAP' going number 1... I usually don't address internet bulls**t but y'all people are so sick!"

Megan concluded the post by saying, "God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well."

