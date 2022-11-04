Megan Thee Stallion Criticizes Drake Over 'Circo Loco' Lyric About Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion isn't naming any names but she's certainly not keeping quiet about another rapper insinuating that she is lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new collaborative album, Her Loss, in the early hours of Friday and the Canadian rapper has already drawn immense backlash for the lyrics in one particular song -- "Circo Loco."

"This b**ch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke but she still smiling," the 36-year-old raps on the ninth track of the album, using the thinly veiled double entendre to seemingly imply that Megan is lying about the incident and side with his fellow Canadian rapper.

Megan responded to the lyrics on Twitter, writing, "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my p**sy."

"And when the [motherf**king] facts come out remember all y'all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE," the "WAP" rapper continued, going on to point out that "people attack me" for speaking out about her alleged assault, and when she defends herself, people say she is "doing too much."

"Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot... y'all don't [f**k with me] okay cool f**k it bye," she finished.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The 27-year-old has been at the center of a maelstrom since coming forward with her allegations against Tory in August 2020. She accused the rapper of shooting her in the foot after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July of that year. Tory was charged in October 2020 with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that "the truth will come out." He has been barred from speaking publicly about the case, which is set to go to trial on Nov. 28, and is currently under house arrest. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.

In an interview for the July cover issue of Rolling Stone, Megan stated that at the conclusion of the trial, "I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail."

Since coming forward, Megan has had to call out false reporting, dealt with Tory allegedly fabricating emails from her label for press and suffered intense victim-blaming of this shooting incident.

"I think it’s so crazy that people are able to get online or publish anything that is not a 100 percent fact," Megan told Rolling Stone. "That really is messing with my life. How are you able to do it and get away with it?"

"​​I see people saying, 'Damn, I would’ve shot that b**ch too.' In some kind of way I became the villain," she said. "And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?"

Megan added, "I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, 'Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.'"

megan thee stallion got shot, said nothing to or about drake, and drake actively goes after her



pusha t disrespected drake's entire bloodline in front of the entire world and drake stepped up and started being a father to his hidden child — tracy aka bhad bhonnet (@brokeymcpoverty) November 4, 2022

If Taylor Swift was shot by a man and Drake made her the punchline in his song his career would be finished. The WHOLE world would rise up to protect her. We know the world offers white women a level of protection that Black women will NEVER be afforded. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) November 4, 2022

Yesterday, y’all were mourning the death of Takeoff and spouting conspiracy theories on gun violence to only turn around and vindicate black men for taunting Megantheestallion’s shooting altercation. — WAR (@redactedobscure) November 4, 2022

Days after a Black male rapper was tragically gunned down and the community came together to condemn the violence, Megan Thee Stallion is STILL getting bullied via music & social media for having the audacity to survive being shot. It's deranged & demonic to villainize a victim. https://t.co/lxOZxsiI8Q — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) November 4, 2022

Started listening to Drake’s album. Was 3 tracks in when I read about the Megan Thee Stallion reference on Twitter. I won’t be finishing the album. And please don’t tell me it’s just wordplay… or that it went over my head. I’m very smart. I got it. Doesn’t make it less gross. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 4, 2022

anyway i, once again, believe megan thee stallion. always have and always will and i don’t get why y’all pathetic losers are so hellbent on trying to prove her wrong when there’s more than enough evidence that proves her right. — sk (@kirkxxs) November 4, 2022

One thing made clear today, the impact of assault doesn’t just start and end with the physical act. The emotional and mental torment lasts much longer, especially when the tormentors are people with more power than you. I want peace for Amber Heard and Megan Thee Stallion so bad. — Cece (@theeciarasnow) November 4, 2022

I am so proud of Megan Thee Stallion but she should not have to stand up for herself as a Black woman. Black men within the industry should have their mouths open and condemning the culture of abuse/violence within hip-hop. — Jason (BQBIBYA) (@EscaflowneClown) November 4, 2022

Megan thee stallion is a successful woman that built her career by herself without entertaining dramas or mfs for clout. She’s always been bout her business and music, nun else, and this is exactly why the music industry is weird towards her and always tries to provoke her — aaliyah⁷ ♡ (@taes4lifer) November 4, 2022

Drake dissing Megan Thee Stallion is abusive. People joking about her allegedly being shot by a rapper is also violent & hypocritical; weren’t y’all just denouncing senseless violence in the industry, regarding Takeoff’s passing? Mentally, I hope Meg feels loved & protected.. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YHrjVnfCCu — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 4, 2022

Mentioning someone’s abuse on an album knowing it will cause uproar, is infact clout chasing. Whether you guys want to admit it or not Lmaooo — Jas (@SymplyJas) November 4, 2022

Especially in a week where rap is literally mourning literally mourning yet another artist who died of gun violence, for Drake to rap that bar about Meg was just wild disrespectful. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) November 4, 2022

We just lost a rapper to find violence and now y’all making jokes about a rapper who experience gun violence… — 𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚗 𝚌𝚒𝚛𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 👽 (@YallQunt) November 4, 2022

In October 2020, Megan penned a New York Times op-ed addressing the lack of support she's received from other members of the hip hop community and the ensuing public reaction to the allegations.

"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place," she wrote. "My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

Read more about Megan's ongoing trial against Tory ahead.