Megan Thee Stallion Criticizes Drake Over 'Circo Loco' Lyric About Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion isn't naming any names but she's certainly not keeping quiet about another rapper insinuating that she is lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.
Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new collaborative album, Her Loss, in the early hours of Friday and the Canadian rapper has already drawn immense backlash for the lyrics in one particular song -- "Circo Loco."
"This b**ch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke but she still smiling," the 36-year-old raps on the ninth track of the album, using the thinly veiled double entendre to seemingly imply that Megan is lying about the incident and side with his fellow Canadian rapper.
Megan responded to the lyrics on Twitter, writing, "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my p**sy."
"And when the [motherf**king] facts come out remember all y'all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE," the "WAP" rapper continued, going on to point out that "people attack me" for speaking out about her alleged assault, and when she defends herself, people say she is "doing too much."
"Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot... y'all don't [f**k with me] okay cool f**k it bye," she finished.
The 27-year-old has been at the center of a maelstrom since coming forward with her allegations against Tory in August 2020. She accused the rapper of shooting her in the foot after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July of that year. Tory was charged in October 2020 with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.
Tory has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said that "the truth will come out." He has been barred from speaking publicly about the case, which is set to go to trial on Nov. 28, and is currently under house arrest. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.
In an interview for the July cover issue of Rolling Stone, Megan stated that at the conclusion of the trial, "I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail."
Since coming forward, Megan has had to call out false reporting, dealt with Tory allegedly fabricating emails from her label for press and suffered intense victim-blaming of this shooting incident.
"I think it’s so crazy that people are able to get online or publish anything that is not a 100 percent fact," Megan told Rolling Stone. "That really is messing with my life. How are you able to do it and get away with it?"
"I see people saying, 'Damn, I would’ve shot that b**ch too.' In some kind of way I became the villain," she said. "And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?"
Megan added, "I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, 'Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.'"
In an especially cruel twist of irony, the lyric controversy comes days after the hip hop community took to social media to mourn the death of rapper Takeoff after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. During a time when fans are seeing a startling rise in the epidemic of gun violence in hip hop, the lack of compassion when it comes to Megan's case is notable.
In October 2020, Megan penned a New York Times op-ed addressing the lack of support she's received from other members of the hip hop community and the ensuing public reaction to the allegations.
"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place," she wrote. "My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."
Read more about Megan's ongoing trial against Tory ahead.
RELATED CONTENT